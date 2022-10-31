Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The stock has a market cap of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,109.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

