Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Olin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Olin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Olin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 158,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Olin by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 933,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

