Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.56. 21,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,400,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

