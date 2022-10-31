Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Olympus had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

