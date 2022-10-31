Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,463. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.