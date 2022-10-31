OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.45 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $233.24 million and $29.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00008105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.