OMG Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.54 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $232.39 million and approximately $34.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00008091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

