Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.44. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

