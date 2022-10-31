ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,163. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

