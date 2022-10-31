ONEOK (OKE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

10/20/2022 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. 2,459,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

