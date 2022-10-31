onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.
Shares of ON traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.37. 386,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78.
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
