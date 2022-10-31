onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.37. 386,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.