Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $10.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 190.02% from the stock’s previous close.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday.

Opera Price Performance

OPRA stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Opera has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

