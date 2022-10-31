Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after purchasing an additional 918,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

