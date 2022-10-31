Orbit Chain One Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.80 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.38 or 0.31260383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

