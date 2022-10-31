Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $72.74 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

