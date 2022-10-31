OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

