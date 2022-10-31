Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

