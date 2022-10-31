OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $83.10 million and $1.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.