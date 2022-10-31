Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,210. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

