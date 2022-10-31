Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $88.27 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 520.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.