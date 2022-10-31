OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head to Head Comparison

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -63.43% -49.53% OSI Systems 9.17% 15.61% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atomera and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atomera and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.95%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 577.70 -$15.71 million ($0.75) -13.04 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.17 $115.35 million $6.09 13.44

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Atomera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

