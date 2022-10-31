Owens Corning (OC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.

10/19/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

10/10/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

