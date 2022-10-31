Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.23

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $211,250.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,568.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00266996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00721790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00563327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00231866 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,503,611 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.