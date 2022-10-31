Oxen Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $240,361.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,720.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00119133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00725628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00565777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00231623 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,508,078 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

