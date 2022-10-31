Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Oxford Lane Capital makes up 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

OXLC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $844.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.