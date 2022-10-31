PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE PAGS traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 3,100,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,484. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
