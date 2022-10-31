Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.24. Paramount Global shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $875,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $786,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $450,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

