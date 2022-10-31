ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ParkerVision Trading Down 7.2 %

ParkerVision stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

