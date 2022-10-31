PARSIQ Price Tops $0.0996 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $405,873.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.32 or 0.31370938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

