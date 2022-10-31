Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.58

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 7999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

