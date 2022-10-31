Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.58

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 7999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Parsons Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Parsons
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parsons (PSN)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.