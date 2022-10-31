Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 723,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Trading Down 2.3 %

PASG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 100,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,685. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

