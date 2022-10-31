Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $53,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.18. 17,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

