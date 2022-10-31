PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.73. 520,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

