PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $45.78

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $44.03. PBF Energy shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 21,972 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 87.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

