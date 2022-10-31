PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Up 3.7 %

PCTI opened at $4.75 on Friday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -474.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

