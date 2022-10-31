PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 485,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

