Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 58,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $805,680,000. VPR Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after buying an additional 1,999,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. 1,486,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,876,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

