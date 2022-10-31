Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 25,425 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 586,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,846,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

