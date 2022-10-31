Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

