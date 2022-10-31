Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $11.62 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,466,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.94. 61,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,619. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

