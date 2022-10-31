Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $258.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

