Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,875 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,735. The company has a market cap of $746.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.07. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

