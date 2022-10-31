Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. 44,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

