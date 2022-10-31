Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.15. 19,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,395. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

