Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $38.90 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 5.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.58% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 651.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.27. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,178. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

