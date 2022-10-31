Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $77.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,110 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 10.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $77,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.