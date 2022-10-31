Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,869. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average of $363.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.