Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,699 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,961,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

