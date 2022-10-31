Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 26,630 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.08% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 132,731 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,081.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

