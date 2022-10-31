Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.25 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.41.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.